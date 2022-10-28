Ashley Graham’s Angel Halloween Costume Is Giving Us Early 2000s Nostalgia

The 34-year-old model is getting creative and looking super cute.

Ashley Graham attends the #BoF500 gala during Paris Fashion Week. Darren Gerrish/Getty Images

Ashley Graham is looking as sweet as an angel in her latest Instagram post, literally and figuratively. The SI Swimsuit model dressed up as a Y2k angel and it was a perfectly executed costume.

She wore a blue graphic mini-dress with a square neckline, designed by Miaou ($245), and paired it with dainty white heels and a matching Cannolo bag. She threw mini white fluffy wings around her shoulders.

“Voice of an angel 👼🏼” she captioned her post featuring an up close and personal look of her glossy blue glam (by Kate Synnott) and her hair tied up in space buns (by Justine Marjan). Her accessories included tiny colorful butterfly clips in her hair and chunky colored rings.

Ashley Graham is seen celebrating Halloween in Los Angeles. MEGA/Getty Images

The mom-of-three’s friends chimed into the comments to share how obsessed they were with her look.

“LOVE YOU QUEEN! 👼🏼,” Nicola Beckham, who was featured in the carousel post with Brooklyn Beckham, wrote.

“YOU ARE EVERYTHING 🖤,” piped Vas Morgan while fellow SI Swimsuit model Halima left a series of emojis: “🔥🔥👏👏”

The third slide of the post was a video of Graham, 34, jokingly waving her hands as if she was pardoning someone and saying “God bless you, God bless you. I’m a y2k angel.” In another included video she sang “hallelujah” in opera-style. Graham is truly a woman of many talents.