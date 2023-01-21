Ashton Kutcher And Mila Kunis Make Cameo As Michael and Jackie on ‘That ’90s Show’

The couple met on the set of ‘That ‘70s Show’ in 1998.

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher. Adam Pantozzi/Getty Images

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have stepped back into their roles as Michael Kelso and Jackie Burkhart. The real-life couple, who got married in 2015, made a cameo in Netflix’s new That ‘90s Show, a reboot of the eight-season series, That ‘70s Show. The couple met on the original show’s set in 1998.

Netflix is loving the nostalgia just as much as longtime-fans of the franchise. “Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis cameoing as Kelso and Jackie on That ‘90s Show is the best thing to happen so far in 2023,” the streaming giant wrote on Twitter.

Fans were transported back to the 1970s and the iconic Wisconsin kitchen. That ‘90s Show takes place in 1995, 15 years after the end of That ‘70s Show. It centers around Leia Forman, the teenage daughter of Eric Forman and Donna Pinciotti, who is spending the summer with her grandparents in Wisconsin. She meets the teenage rebel next door, Jay Kelso, son of Michael and Jackie.

“This is exactly how I pictured a Kelso and Jackie cameo on this show,” someone quipped. “The characters are still the same. I was wondering if they would acknowledge them being married in real life and they did. They even threw a ‘Damn, Jackie!’ in there. Ashton and Mila nailed this ... 10/10.”

“They should stay,” another person piped in. “They should be the show.”

“WHEN I TELL YOU I SCREAMED DURING THE ENTIRE SCENE!!! MILA KUNIS MY BELOVED #That90sShow,” another excited fan gushed.

Several noticed the subtle nod to Jackie and Michael’s on-and-off relationship throughout the show when Kunis’s character mentioned that they were getting married “again.”

Hearing “damn Jackie” sent tons of people into a spiral as well. One Twitter user was “not emotionally prepared to hear” Kelso say that again.

Make sure to follow SI Lifestyle on Google News!