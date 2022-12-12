Ayesha and Steph Curry Look Incredible at SI Sportsperson of the Year Awards

The NBA star honoree and his wife were couple goals at the Dec. 8 event in San Francisco.

Steph and Ayesha Curry. Miikka Skaffari/Getty Images

Steph Curry won two awards on Dec. 8: Sports Illustrated’s Sportsperson of the Year and, unofficially, the most attractive couple of the evening with his wife, Ayesha Curry.

The NBA star wore a classic Ralph Lauren suit and bow tie and looked as dapper as ever at the event held in San Francisco’s Regency Ballroom. Ayesha wore a black Magda Butrym mini dress featuring a halter neckline, midriff cutout and large rose detailing. Creative director and stylist Jason Bolden paired the velvet dress with sheer black tights and platform heels. Ayesha’s makeup artist, Ashley Rose, opted for a gorgeous natural glam moment featuring a bold rosy blush and brown lipstick. Ayesha’s hair was slicked back into a bun with some face-framing pieces left loose by Sonia Cosey.

“This one is for the village with me on this journey,” Steph captioned an Instagram post of him accepting the award. “On and off the court. Nothing happens without you showing up in every way. Joining this list of recipients…..whew! 🤯. Thank you @sportsillustrated for the honor.”

The Warriors star tagged photographer Devin Allen.

“It’s really weird being up here and being acknowledged like this because it’s an individual award for things that happened on the court and off the court that have been only possible because of the people that I get to do life with,” the 34-year-old said in his acceptance speech. “Nothing you do is without an amazing woman behind you. Ayesha, you are the backbone of our family. You’ve helped me [and] given me confidence that I can accomplish the greatest things in life. I wouldn’t want to share this life with anyone else and I thank you for instilling in me a love for life and a sense of gratitude that come with everything that I get to do. I love you. Give it up for Ayesha.”

The high school sweethearts got married in 2011 and now live in the Bay Area with their three kids, Riley, Ryan and Canon.

Ayesha shared her own adorable post of the couple’s red carpet look with a sweet message.

“Amazing night celebrating @stephencurry30,” the 33-year-old wrote. “I am SO proud of you baby! Congratulations! 🥰🙏🏽🎉.”

