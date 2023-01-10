Barbie Ferreira Laughs at Winter, Poses in an Open-Front One-Piece Swimsuit

Barbie Ferreira. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

There’s nothing like a bit of sunshine in the midst of winter to brighten your day, and Barbie Ferreira is delivering in the form of her latest Instagram post.

On Jan. 8, the 26-year-old Euphoria actress shared two poolside snaps with her 5.9 million IG followers. In the pics, she showed off her curves while she posed in an open-front blue-and-pink one-piece with a design on the bust. One photo showed Ferreira’s hands placed over her chest, while she stretched her arms overhead in the second.

She accessorized with pair of oversized glasses and a few rings on her fingers. The backdrop featured an inside peek of a home, a clear blue sky and palm trees overhead.

Ferreira captioned her post, “lol winter.”

The photos racked up more than 1.5 million likes, and friends and followers flocked to the comments section to hype up Ferreira’s bold swimwear.

“I JUST SAID OH MY GOD WOW OUT LOUD,” wrote White Lotus star Haley Lu Richardson, while Euphoria castmate Sydney Sweeney commented in the form of four flame emojis.

Another fan said, “speechless fr 😩😍😍😍,” while one person piped in with, “barbie if u are reading this I am free thursday night n would like to hang out. please respond to this and then hang out with me on thursday when I am free.”

While a third season of Euphoria has been confirmed, Ferreira will not be returning to the show. She announced the news in an Instagram Story last August.

“after four years of getting to embody the most special and enigmatic character kat, I’m having to say a very teary eyed goodbye,” she wrote. “i hope many of you could see yourself in her like I did and that she brought you joy to see her journey into the character she is today. i put all my care and love into her and i hope you guys feel it. love you katherine hernandez.”

