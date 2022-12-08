Here Are Some of ‘Model of the Year’ Bella Hadid’s Best Moments of 2022

Bella Hadid. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Bella Hadid made history earlier this fall when she was spray-painted live on the runway for French womenswear brand Coperni’s show during Paris Fashion Week. But that isn’t the only notable moment that comes to mind when we think of the 26-year-old’s stacked modeling career, for which she was recognized this week.

Hadid was awarded “Model of the Year” at the 2022 British Fashion Awards on Dec. 5.

“Clothes are nothing until they are brought to life by the majestic craft of the model,” said fellow model Ashley Graham before presenting Hadid with her award at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

Adut Akech, Quannah Chasinghorse, Paloma Elsesser and Lila Moss were also nominated for the award. Hadid, who struggles with Lyme disease, wasn’t in attendance at the event, so her stylist Carlos Nazario accepted the award on her behalf. A pre-recorded speech was shared on Instagram, in which Hadid noted how her background has shaped her.

“Being the daughter of a refugee father from Palestine and an immigrant mother from Holland, there’s a sort of work ethic that runs our blood,” Hadid explained. “It’s not to be the best, it’s not to be better than others, it’s just to able to succeed because our ancestors have never had an opportunity like this in their lifetime.”

“This is for the Palestinian children, this is for the Dutch children, this is for any child, immigrant or refugee that has ever had a dream,” she said. “I want to share this award with all of the models who show up every single day and work hard with little or no recognition. I know it’s not easy and I see you. I am such a small part of a huge vision, and every person and every project is just as important as the next. This award is for all of us.”

Hadid, who scored the Vogue cover in April and fronted campaigns for Versace, Marc Jacobs and Fendi (to name just a few), has had a massive year. Here’s a look at some of her most iconic moments from 2022.

