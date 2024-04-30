Berkleigh Wright Joins SI Swimsuit for 60th Anniversary Issue
Model, NFL cheerleader and technical account manager/analyst Berkleigh Wright was revealed as SI Swimsuit’s newest 2024 rookie today. The 29-year-old Kansas native recently traveled to Belize for her photo shoot with Derek Kettela, and Wright said her experience on set with the team greatly exceeded her expectations.
“Today has been just unlike anything that I could have ever imagined in my head,” Wright stated of her time on location in Central America. “We shot five looks this morning and they just all went so fast. I felt so comfortable and natural and beautiful and the support and love I got was incredible.”
A co-winner of last year’s Swim Search, Wright noted that she chose to apply for the open casting call because of how well her own personal values align with SI Swimsuit’s brand ethos.
“I took this leap of faith because I feel that Sports Illustrated [Swimsuit] is a world-class organization that embodies everything I strive to be as a woman,” Wright said. “It extends beyond beauty: they stand for being a strong individual with depth, brains, kindness and integrity. A brand that celebrates everyone’s differences, exhibiting that our imperfections are what makes us beautiful. SI Swim helped me embrace those ideals in myself, and now I strive to imprint that mindset in others.”
Ahead of the 2024 SI Swimsuit Issue’s release in May, take a sneak peek at a few of Wright’s initial photos from Belize here.
