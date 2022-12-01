Billie Eilish Gushes About Boyfriend Jesse Rutherford for the First Time in an Interview

Billie Eilish. Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Though just 20, Billie Eilish has already won seven Grammy Awards and she’s not slowing down any time soon. Every year since her debut EP Don’t Smile at Me was released in 2017, Eilish has sat down with Vanity Fair for an in-depth interview where she answers the same set of questions and talks about what’s next for her.

This year’s time capsule conversation titled “Same Interview, The Sixth Year” included a notable new name: Jesse Rutherford.

Eilish and Rutherford, the 31-year-old lead singer for rock band The Neighborhood, went public with their relationship at the end of October. They made their red carpet debut as a couple on Nov. 5 at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles.

“I just am really inspired by this person, and, you know, he’s inspired by me,” she told Vanity Fair. “It’s really cool, and I’m really excited and I’m really happy about it.”

The pair was first spotted by TMZ having dinner at Crossroads Kitchen on Oct. 13. Soon after, Eilish received a bit of backlash on Halloween when she and Rutherford dressed as a baby and an old man for the holiday. Critics have also been quick to judge and comment on the 11-year age gap between the two artists.

Pop Crave tweeted photos of the duo and the post garnered 25,000 quote tweets of people labeling the couple’s costume as “nasty” and a “sick joke.”

“Say what you need to say, but, like, I am in control right now. I did this,” she added. “I managed to get my life to a point where I not only was known by a person that I thought was the hottest f---ing f--ker alive, but pulled his ass! Are you kidding me? Can we just [get a] round of applause for me?”

The “Happier Than Ever” singer, who has previously been tied to Matthew Tyler Vorce and 7:AMP (Brandon Q. Adams), opened up in 2020 about wanting to keep her relationships to herself for as long as possible.

“I definitely want to keep [relationships] private,” she told Capital Breakfast's Roman Kemp. “I’ve had relationships and kept them private, and even the ones that I’ve had; with the tiny amount that I’ve let the world see, I regret. I think about the people that have made their relationships public, and then they break up, and it’s like ‘What if it goes bad?’”

