Billie Eilish Shares How She Built a Healthy Body Image After Struggling During Adolescence

Billie Eilish. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Billie Eilish, like many women, is no stranger to body dysmorphia. The seven-time Grammy-winning artist opened up to Vogue about her relationship with her body as a teenager and how she overcame it.

“Going through my teenage years of hating myself and all that stupid s---, a lot of it came from my anger towards my body, and how mad I was at how much pain it’s caused me, and what I’ve lost because of things that happened to it,” she explained in the magazine’s first digital cover. “I felt like my body was gaslighting me for years.”

It took the “Bad Guy” singer time to develop confidence and overcome the little voices inside her head. In order to do so, she said she had to “go through a process of being like, ‘my body is actually me, it’s not out to get me.’”

Her song “My Future,” which appears on her second studio album, Happier Than Ever, breaks down her ongoing journey to body positivity and the progress she has made.

“I’m in love with my future / can’t wait to meet her,” read the lyrics. “And I, I’m in love / But not with anybody else / Just wanna get to know myself.”

Eilish, who recently turned 21, used to primarily dress in baggy clothes. When she turned 19, she branched out a little, making waves at the 2021 Met Gala with her ball gown look.

“I’m gonna be a woman,” Eilish said to People at the time. “I wanna show my body.”

By wearing the Oscar de la Renta dress during her first appearance at the biggest night in fashion, she secured a guarantee from the designer to stop selling fur.

“What was most inspiring to me from the creative side was to see this 19-year-old powerhouse look us in the eye and say, ‘I want to do something that scares me,’” creative director Fernando Garcia recalled to Vogue. “She inspired me to think outside the box and do things that scare me, too, because it usually means we’ll grow from it.”

