‘Black Panther’ Star Lupita Nyong’o and Her Boyfriend Absolutely Slayed Their Matching Vacation Outfits

The actress has kept her relationship with Selema Masekela private for a while.

Lupita Nyong’o. Agustin Cuevas/Getty Images

Lupita Nyong’o and Selema Masekela are quickly becoming a fashion power couple. The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star and her beau took a tropical vacation this holiday season and absolutely slayed in the outfit department. All the iconic looks, including floor-length gowns, bathrobes, bikinis, corsages and gorgeous accessories, made it onto the actress’s Instagram in a fun montage video to the sound of Iniko’s “The King’s Affirmation.”

“We just click! 💘 @selema #thisismylove #nuffsaid,” the 39-year-old captioned the Dec. 24 post.

Her boyfriend echoed her heartfelt statement in his caption, writing, “Hearts are synched. My whole and actual love @lupitanyongo ❤️❤️❤️.”

What an adorable way to launch the relationship!

In the clip, the couple started off in white and blue floral bathrobes and fuzzy slippers. They snapped their fingers and transitioned to perfectly matching purple leopard-print swimsuits. In the next clip, Nyong’o wears a one-shoulder floor-length gown with blue and yellow flowers and a mile high slit going up one leg. Masekela wore a bright yellow suit with a white collared shirt underneath.

The next look featured a beautiful black, blue and orange knee-length halter-neck dress with a sweetheart neckline that cinched at the star’s waist and dramatically flared out below. Masekela sported an orange and black suit and a corsage.

The two broke out in dance at the end of the video in their final outfits. Nyong’o wore a 1920s-inspired orange sequined flapper dress with fringe lining the asymmetrical hem, and Masekela wore a navy suit with a funky printed shirt underneath.

Nyong’o plays Wakandan spy Nakia in the Black Panther sequel, which has surpassed the box office milestone of $800 million in global ticket sales since its release on Nov. 11.

Tons of celebrity friends chimed in to the comments to voice their love for the couple’s outfits and declare themselves fans of the generally private relationship.

Singer Janelle Monae wrote, “Obsessed 😍😍,” while Jason Bergh said, “❤️🔥🙌❤️🔥🙌 Name a better duo!!!”

“You guys look in sync ❤️❤️love it❤️,” piped in Tina Knowles. “Just Brilliant…cultural banging…cruising to the rhythm…cool like that…👊🏿❤️,” quipped Alexander Smalls.

