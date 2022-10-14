Their three daughters were also on the sidelines of the game. If that's not goals, I don't know what is.

Wrexham Owner & Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds with his wife Blake Lively in the tribune during the Buildbase FA Trophy Final between Bromley and Wrexham at Wembley Stadium in London, England. Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

Ryan Reynolds is scoring in more ways than one. Blake Lively was spotted on the sidelines alongside Reynolds as the two cheered on his soccer team at London’s Wembley Stadium in the Oct. 12 episode of Welcome to Wrexham. The Deadpool actor is a co-owner of Wrexham A.F.C.

The FX documentary series, available for streaming on Hulu, details the underdog success story of the Welsh association football club.

The Gossip Girl star wore a black cherry-print dress as she clapped and yelled in support.

Reynolds and Rob McElhenney launched the company R.R. McReynolds in November 2020, and the deal to purchase the professional association football club based in Wrexham, Wales was finalized in February 2021.

Welcome to Wrexham revolves around the Hollywood duo’s attempt to revive the soccer team, which was founded in 1864, and create positive change in the local Wrexham community. The team plays in the National League, the fifth-tier of English football, and before its new ownership, was on the brink of collapse.

By the most recent episode featuring Reynolds, Lively and their three daughters James, 7, Inez, 6, and Betty, 2, which serves as the season finale, the team has a chance to make it out of the National League and onto the next stage for the first time in 14 years. Talk about family (and soccer) goals!

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively with two of their daughters at the ceremony honoring actor Ryan Reynolds with a Star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame. Michael Tran/Getty Images

Reynolds has gushed about being a girl dad multiple times. In an interview with Access Hollywood he explained what it’s like to come from a family of all boys—he is the youngest of four. He and Lively are expecting a fourth child.

“For me to have three daughters has been such a ride and I love every second of it,” he said. “No joke, they’re the most capable people I know. If anything got crazy or scary in my life, they’re the first people that I would lean on. They have wisdom and strength, they’re calm under fire, they have courage under fire.”

He said it’s been great to spend more time with them during covid and noted that he rarely misses having masculine energy around the house