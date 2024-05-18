Breanna Stewart Puts New Meaning Into Pre-Game Fashion in Sporty Pinstripe Set
Pre-game fashion has always been a big affair in professional basketball. Between the WNBA and the NBA, there’s an understanding that showing up in your best is part of the deal. But this season, it seems that the athletes—and particularly the female athletes—are taking pre-game looks to a whole new level.
Between the rookies—2024 WNBA draft stars like Cameron Brink and Angel Reese—and the veterans, pre-game fashion has simply never been better. Among those longtime players leaning into high-fashion early this season is New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart. The 29-year-old showed up to Barclays Center—the home of the Liberty—for New York’s May 16 matchup with the Indiana Fever in one of our favorite outfits yet.
For the night, Stewart opted for a crossover between businesswear and street fashion. The resulting look was a black-and-gray pinstripe set, including a pair of straight-leg pants and a matching bomber jacket. She paired it with brown suede boots and a pair of lightly tinted sunglasses.
Though only one in a number of sleek pre-game outfits from the veteran, it was certainly one of her best—and reflective of the moment that street fashion is having ahead of WNBA matchups.
Stewart’s fashion was only exceeded by her play on the court, which included 31 points, 10 rebounds and 4 assists en route to 102-66 win over the Fever. The Liberty take on the Fever in the second of two matchups on May 18.