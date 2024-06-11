Breanna Stewart Walks Off Court With a Win and Her Daughter by Her Side
The 2024 season is off to a great start for WNBA veteran Breanna Stewart. The power forward, who helped lead the New York Liberty to the 2023 WNBA finals in her first year with the team, is back with the squad for the second year in a row—and finding success yet again.
Though just over a month into the season, the Liberty are looking promising. With their 11-2 record, they are currently sitting at No. 2 in the league rankings. Following their loss to the Las Vegas Aces in the 2023 finals, the Liberty will be looking for a return to the finals and a chance to redeem themselves this fall.
With Stewart on the floor, things are certainly looking promising for the New York squad. As the reigning WNBA MVP, the 29-year-old certainly brings a lot to the table—as both a player and a leader. Her recent Instagram post is a testament to that. Stewart shared some powerful on-court footage from recent wins, showcasing her own skill and that of her teammates.
But the post included some more sentimental content as well: photos of her daughter, Ruby, walking off court hand-in-hand with her mom and celebrating with the team in the locker room.
In other words, Stewart is really doing it all. Not only is she giving it her all on the court, but she’s giving her daughter a first-hand look at what’s possible with hard work and determination.
Stewart and the Liberty will take to the court again on Saturday, June 15 to take on the defending WNBA champions, the Aces.