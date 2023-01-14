‘Bridgerton’ Actress Charithra Chandran Shares 10 Life Lessons Learned Ahead of 26th Birthday

Charithra Chandran. Dave Benett/Getty Images

Charithra Chandran, who had a breakout role in Season 2 of Netflix’s top-rated Bridgerton, is turning 26 on Jan. 17. In honor of her birthday, the British actress shared 10 things she’s learned in the past year.

Chandran played the diamond of the season, Edwina Sharma, who came from India to London with her older sister Kate to marry into upper-class society. The sisters fell into one of the most dramatic and greatest love triangles in trope history with Lord Bridgerton himself—making for a wonderful second season that kept viewers on the edge of their seats and wanting more.

“It’s my birthday in a few days. Capricorn gang, where you at,” Chandran, who has a degree from Oxford in philosophy and politics, stated in her TikTok. “I wanted to share with you 10 things that I’ve learned over the past year.”

If a task will take you less than five minutes to complete, do it then and there. Not everything has to be commodified. You’re allowed to have hobbies that you don’t need to turn into side hustles. Just do things for fun. A lot of lip balms actually dry your lips out. So I would recommend not overusing and really pay attention to that ingredients list. People always reveal their true nature eventually. So just move on. Think about what kind of life you want to lead right now. And think about what kind of life you want to lead in five years’ time. Don’t think about what kind of life you want to lead in one year’s time. The most valuable thing in your life is your time. Tongue scrapers are legit. Get a tongue scraper. This might seem like an obvious one, but please check the weather before you go abroad. Don’t just assume it’s going to be sunny or rainy. Please just check. Fake it till you make it. Honestly, 50% of doing something is just believing that you can do it. Stretch. Trust me, as you get older, you really need to start stretching.

Chandran filmed the video while doing her natural makeup routine for the day, consisting of concealer, blush, brow gel, highlighter and some black pencil eyeliner.

She also took to Instagram on Jan. 1 to share some appreciation for the past year of her life, which was definitely one for the books.

“This was probably the most complicated year to look back on. A lot happened to say the least. I had so many incredible experiences that still feel like a dream,” Chandran, who won a Glamour Women of the Year Award last year, wrote. “Still processing the fact that I get to act for a living 😳😳 But I also lost focus, made mistakes and didn’t look after myself. The highest of highs and lowest of lows. Thank you, thank you, thank you to all my loved ones for putting up with me and being there for me this year! Thank you to all the new people I met that have made this year so memorable. And thank you to all of you for following me on this journey. Very, very excited for what 2023 holds.”

The third season of Bridgerton is currently in production with a projected 2023 release.

