Britney Spears Dancing in a Pink Bikini on a Boat in French Polynesia Is the Energy We All Need

Britney Spears wavs on the red carpet. Valerie Macon/Getty Images

Britney Spears is living life! The “Oops I Did It Again” singer shared a throwback video of her dancing on a boat on vacation thousands of miles away from home.

“When you turn things around 🎀 🎀 🎀 💄💄 💄,” she wrote, spinning her hand around and shaking her hips. “This year in French Polynesia.”

Spears wore a pink bikini with black and white spotted detailing. She showed off her toned midriff in the Nov. 9 post in low-rise black shorts. Her accessories included oversized white Aviators and a couple of pendant necklaces. The 40-year-old’s blonde locks were thrown into a messy bun atop her head.

Spears was on a boat surrounded by a gorgeous teal blue sea and a tiny luscious green island off in the distance.

Her friend Paris Hilton chimed in the comments. “Love you sis😍.”

Several fans wrote slightly different messages in the comments, still expressing their concern for the star even though her 13-year conservatorship was ended by a judge exactly a year ago.

“It’s scary how we haven’t seen pics of her or recent images/videos since months," someone wrote. "I’m really sad she is in the same situation she was when the conservatorship... Everybody around her is hiding the truth and keep us fooled. Who’s controlling her Instagram?”

Fans who were “worried for her safety” suggested that another person was running the account instead of Spears herself and posting old content.

“Funny how the last comment was about posting somewhere other than her house but here we are, another old post,” one commenter said. “Whoever’s controlling this account is going to 🔥”

Another fan agreed: “Nothing to see here…Just team con photo & video dumping old footage thinking we can’t tell the difference. Nice try! 😉”

The Grammy Award-winner and her beau Sam Asghari visited French Polynesia in March to celebrate the personal trainer’s 28th birthday. Spears shared a sweet celebratory post at the time, writing “Happy Birthday 🎊🎁 to my Fiancé … I love you so much ❤️ … I want a family with you … I want it all with you !!!!”

