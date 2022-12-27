Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Celebrate First ‘Britmas’ as a Married Couple With a Meditation Hike

The two were married in an intimate Los Angeles ceremony this past June.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari wish you a “Merry Britmas.” The singer and fitness trainer, who were married this summer, celebrated their first Christmas as husband and wife with a gorgeous meditation hike.

Asghari shared a sweet and festive Instagram post on Dec. 26.

“A little hike & a little meditation on Christmas Day goes a long way 🧘🏽‍♂️🧘‍♀️,” he wrote. “My wife is really becoming a meditation guru and I love it 😍 Merry Britmas to you all 💪🏽 from Samta & Britney 🎅🏽.”

The 28-year-old clearly loves a good holiday pun. He and Spears, who turned 41 on Dec. 2, sat cross-legged on a field of grass in front of a beautiful never-ending backdrop of mountains and blue sky.

The second slide in the post featured a video of the two sharing a quick kiss. Spears wore a dark gray long-sleeve shirt and black leggings. Her wavy blonde locks were left loose and she accessorized with Aviator sunglasses. Asghari wore a sleeveless muscle tank and brown sunglasses.

The “Hold Me Closer” singer and the model got married in an intimate ceremony at their home in Los Angeles on June 9, 2022. Spears, who wore a stunning Versace off-the-shoulder gown, arrived in a horse-drawn carriage.

“Such a magical evening,” Paris Hilton chimed in to the comments. “So happy you found your fairytale ending. You deserve all the love and happiness in the world. 💓 So happy to be there to celebrate with you on your special day. 👰🏼‍♀️Love you sis🥰.”

“Out of a movie ❤️,” Asghari quipped.

Make sure to follow SI Lifestyle in Google News!