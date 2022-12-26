Brooke Shields Is Still a ‘Work in Progress’

The actress opened up to ‘New Beauty’ about her entrepreneurial adventures and what she's learned from her time in Hollywood.

Brooke Shields attends the Z100's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2022 Press Room at Madison Square Garden. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

At 57 years old, Brooke Shields thinks she has been asked every question possible. The actress said that even with years of media training and becoming immune to public scrutiny, her top priority is being authentic.

“I’m an open book. What you see is what you get,” she said in her winter cover story for New Beauty. “I’ve been out here talking about myself too long to hide it. It’s way too late to try to hide anything. I’d never get the story right.”

The Chalet Girl star has been in the industry for long enough to realize that the more “vulnerable” she is, the safer people will feel talking to her. Her podcast, Now What? focuses on telling other people’s inspiring stories and allows Shields to be in the seat of asking the questions, a side opposite of where she has spent so much time.

“The biggest thing across the board for me is authenticity; I know I don’t always look or act polished,” she added. “This is not about showing an ideal of me with filters—this is about showing people that this is what a 57-year-old woman looks like. This is what I’m doing in my life; I feel blessed to be excited about the future. I’m not putting forth an image; I’m just putting forth as much of my true self as I feel comfortable with, without it being self-indulgent.”

Shields landed her first major motion picture role in 1976’s Alice, Sweet Alice. She just launched her company, Beginning is Now, a global community of women that doubles as an online clothing store.

“Im not a meditative person,” she continued. “I’m a run-faster, jump-higher person. It takes a lot to get me to disconnect. I’m trying to find other things that help. I like exercising because then I’m physically exhausted, but that still doesn’t help my brain. It’s hard. I’m still a work in progress.”

