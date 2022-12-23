Brooklyn Decker Gets in the Holiday Spirit With Christmas Tree-Shaped Glasses

Brooklyn Decker. Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images

Brooklyn Decker is clearly in holiday mode. The SI Swimsuit model shared a few festive photos on Instagram on Dec. 21, including a selfie of the 35-year-old rocking a pair of oversized Christmas-tree shaped glasses.

Other pics in the carousel post include the mom of two decked out in an ugly Christmas sweater and holiday hat as well as a children’s drawing that reads “hot coco! whatever amount of money you have.” Two intertwined Elf on the Shelf dolls also made an appearance, along with a photo of two cans of beer.

Decker captioned her whimsical post with, “#filthyanimal Haven’t said no to one peppermint martini this season.”

Lots of Decker’s 718,000 followers commented on the post and were particularly interested in her mention of a peppermint martini.

“Yum! Need to see that peppermint martini recipe and the peppermint chocolate espresso martini please!” said one fan, while another person commented, “but what about peppermint chocolate espresso martinis?? Just sayin.”

“As you shouldn’t! 😆,” responded one fan of Decker’s refusal to turn down a seasonal cocktail, while another commenter said, “I haven’t even been offered one… what am I doing wrong? 😢😂.”

The SI Swimsuit model made her debut in 2006 when she was named Rookie of the Year. Decker went on to land the cover of the magazine in ’10, the same year she was cast in Just Go With It opposite of Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston.

Her 2011 SI Swimsuit feature was actually shot on the film’s set in Hawai’i—see a few of our favorite pics from the Maui photo shoot here.

