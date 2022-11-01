Double Take: Brooks Nader Looks Just Like Julia Roberts In ‘Pretty Woman’

The model channeled her inner Vivian Ward from the 1990 film.

Brooks Nader at the launch of her clothing line with MOTF. Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

SI Swimsuit model Brooks Nader looks just like Julia Roberts’s character Vivian Ward from the 1990 rom-com Pretty Woman.

The 26-year-old made an appearance at Heidi Klum’s annual Halloween Bash on Monday night dressed in a blue-and-white spandex dress, channeling the look Roberts wore when she met Richard Gere for the first time. Nader perfectly recreated the outfit with a short blonde bob—done by hairstylist Mitchell Ramazon—and a replica of the midriff-revealing dress featuring a white cropped tank on top and a blue tie-dye skirt on bottom, joined by a silver ring in the center.

She also wore layers of necklaces and topped the look off with a black beret and knee-high black boots. Nader nailed it!

Brooks Nader attends Heidi Klum’s 21st Annual Halloween Party. Noam Galai/Getty Images

Nader shared some snaps of the look, taken by photographer Ryan Sides, on her IG story.

Her husband, Billy Haire, who dressed up as Edward Lewis, Gere’s character in the film, shared a photo of their costumes on Instagram, quoting a line from the scene as his caption.

“Do you have anything in this shop as beautiful as she is,” he wrote.

Nader made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2019, winning that year’s Swim Search, and has appeared in the magazine every year since.