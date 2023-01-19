Fans Love This BYU Gymnast’s Incredible Barbie-Inspired Floor Routine

The college athlete competed in her first meet since tearing her ACL in 2019.

Petr Joura/Getty Images

Rebekah Ripley is a Barbie girl. The BYU gymnast performed an amazing floor routine inspired by the Mattel character and her plastic, doll-like characteristics to the sound of Aqua’s hit track, “Barbie Girl.”

The Cougars competed at the Super16 Vegas Meet at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 7.

Ripley began her routine with a big smile and bright eyes. She moved her arms around stiffly for a few seconds before leaping into a running front flip and perfectly sticking the landing. She wore a bedazzled blue long-sleeve leotard and sported two French braid ponytails in her short blonde hair.

Videographer Hannah Kidd captured the entire mesmerizing routine on video.

“Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend” and “Get Ready” by The Temptations also soundtracked Ripley’s routine. She jumped to the noise of an animated “boing” and moved her joints to comedic squeaks. Again, Ripley ran across the mat and into a handstand, handspring, a triple flip and landed in the splits. She waved her arms and hands at the camera and shimmied her hips to the music.

Ripley shared a post to her own Instagram account, mentioning that this was her first meet after tearing her ACL a couple of years ago. She documented her injury and recovery process on her gymnastics IG account, @rebekahbean_gymnastics.

“This past weekend was my first time officially back in a lineup and competing since my first ACL tear back in 2019,” she captioned the Jan. 9 post. “Words cannot describe how grateful and blessed I feel. I feel so overwhelmed with love and support from so many people it brings me to tears. Years of hard work is finally paying off and it makes me so happy. I’m so excited for the rest of this season and for the opportunity to represent BYU Gymnastics. Go cougs💙”

The Cougars placed fourth at the meet. BYU next competes on Jan. 20 against Boise State at the Marriott Center in Provo, Utah.

