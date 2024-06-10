Caitlin Clark Is Unfazed by Olympics Snub: ‘More Motivation’
USA Basketball has chosen its Women’s National Team roster for the 2024 Paris Olympics, and WNBA rookie Caitlin Clark didn’t make the cut. But, the Indiana Fever guard is not too torn up about it, as she’s taking it as added motivation and something to work toward.
The Iowa native, who played her Division I career with the Ducks, became the NCAA’s all-time leading scorer in college basketball history in March with 3,685 career points.
“I’m excited for the girls on the team. I know it’s the most competitive team in the world. I’ll be rooting them on to win gold,” Clark, who was the No. 1 WNBA Draft pick earlier this year, said in a press interview. “I was a kid that grew up watching the Olympics, so it'll be fun to watch.”
The 22-year-old, who has brought an immense amount of attention and viewership to the sport at the national and collegiate level, expressed that she wasn’t necessarily disappointed when she got the call letting her know she didn’t make the cut. She also commended the team for “respectfully” calling her before the news dropped.
“I think it just gives me something to work for. That’s the dream,” she added. “Hopefully one day I can be there. I think it’s just a little more motivation.”
Following the end of the regular season this fall, Clark is looking forward to a month of rest and recuperation.
“I’ve loved competing, every single second, but it’s gonna be a great month for my body to first of all, like get rest and get healthy and just get a little time away from basketball and the craziness of everything that’s been going on and just find some peace and quiet,” she shared. “But then additionally, [it’s] a great opportunity for myself to get in the weight room, to work on the court, and look at things that I want to get better at that I maybe didn’t have time going from college to the pro season. So I’m looking forward to it.”
Clark is currently averaging impressive numbers for a rookie, including 16.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 6.3 assists over her 12 games so far.
View the full U.S. women’s Olympic basketball team roster, including Brittney Griner, Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu and more, here.