Cameron Brink Acknowledges WNBA Vets for Getting Her to Where She Is Now
Cameron Brink is a part of an important group of women’s basketball players. The 2024 WNBA Draft class—which includes Brink, the No. 2 overall pick—has brought greater attention to women’s basketball, both at the collegiate and professional levels.
The 22-year-old is, of course, excited that her sport is getting the attention it deserves (along with the many impressive players that make it what it is). But, admittedly, the timing has been “confusing,” she said in a recent episode of Podcast P with Paul George.
“It’s like, ‘Why now?’ It’s a great shift,” she assured of the newfounded attention on women’s basketball. “I think our draft class is special, but there [were] so many draft classes before us that have been just as talented.”
Brink’s point was simple: there have been so many important and influential players who have come before her, who haven’t gotten the attention they deserve. Ultimately, the new buzz around women’s basketball “has to do with the media—where they water the grass, it grows,” she remarked.
Brink attributes her position—her dedication to basketball and her ability to garner media support—to those who have come before her. That group includes her mom, who had the opportunity to attend college to play basketball under the then new Title IX law, as well as current and former WNBA veterans.
“I hope the vets know, [there’s] so much respect from my end,” she said. “It’s because of them that we’re here now.”