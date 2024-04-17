Cameron Brink Reveals Who She’s Most Excited to Play Against in the WNBA
With the second overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, the Los Angeles Sparks selected Stanford star Cameron Brink. Since she announced her decision to forego her fifth year of NCAA eligibility and enter the draft, the widespread consensus was that the 22-year-old would land in Los Angeles
So, the announcement likely didn’t come as much of a surprise to Brink. In fact, in an interview with SiriusXM on draft night, she proved that she had put some thought into her future team and her teammates, in particular.
When asked who she was “most excited” to play with, she answered without hesitation: “Dearica Hamby.” The nine-year WNBA vet is heading into her second year with the Sparks. “I think she’s just a wonderful person,” Brink said of her new teammate. “I think she works her butt off, and I really admire that. She’s just such a well-rounded player.”
With professional play right around the corner (the WNBA season starts at the beginning of May), Brink has also been thinking about the inspiring players who are about to become her on-court opponents. The same women who “I model my game after,” will become the very players she will be “going up against.” She is both a little bit fearful but “really excited” to face off against veterans “like Brittney Griner, Breanna Stewart, A’ja Wilson, Kelsey Plum—amazing guards,” she said.
The regular season for the Sparks—and the Stanford grad’s first pro season—will kick off on May 15 in Los Angeles against the Atlanta Dream.