Camille Kostek And Rob Gronkowski Face Off in a New Year’s Eve Dance Battle

Camille Kostek. Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

You know what they say, the couple that plays together stays together. That seems to be true of SI Swimsuit model Camille Kostek and her four-time Super Bowl champ partner, Rob Gronkowski.

The 30-year-old model posted a video of the two shimmying in a teaser of an epic dance battle to her Instagram account on Dec. 28. The clip serves as a promo for The Shaq’tacular Spectacular, a New Year’s Eve concert experience hosted by Shaquille O’Neal (also known as DJ Diesel).

“You know I’m #NeverNotDancing so I ended the year with a dance battle against @gronk and you have to see who wins on NYE when we go head to head at the The Shaq’tacular Spectacular with @shaq as our official judge,” she wrote in the caption of her post.

Gronkowski posted the same clip to his own IG account, to which Kostek playfully commented, “We will see who wins 👀.” Gronk’s brother chimed in to the comments, saying, “Did you get those moves from the oldest bro? 🤣,” while fellow footballer Travis Kelce piped in with, “LFG!! 🔥🔥."

The virtual reality show, which starts Dec. 31 at 3:30 p.m. PT, will also feature performances by Cardi B., Ludacris, Lil Yachty and more. The party will be hosted on Meta Horizon Worlds, and fans can RSVP to the event here.

