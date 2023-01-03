Camille Kostek Flaunts Glowing, Sun-Kissed Skin in St. Barts
Camille Kostek is embracing life at sea, and it clearly works for her. The SI Swimsuit model shared an Instagram selfie from St. Barts on Jan. 2 looking sun-kissed and happy.
The photo shows a close-up of Kostek’s face. There is a smattering of freckles across her tanned cheeks and her blue eyes sparkle as she smiles for the camera with a rosy pink lip. She wears a celestial-printed Dior wrap on her head and accessorizes with a few delicate gold necklaces from her travel-inspired collection with Dune Jewelry.
She wrote in her caption, “been living out at sea this past week and I officially feel like a mermaid 🧜♀️ whenever we step onto land I feel like I’m still moving with the waves 😅… that makes me a mermaid.”
“Hey gorg,” commented fellow SI Swimsuit model Brooks Nader, while Dune’s official Instagram account said, “That cosmos layer tho>>>😍😍😍😍.”
One follower piped in to say, “This image is so aligned with who you are spiritually! Idk if that makes any sense 😂 so stunning Camille,” while another person added, “So cute with all those pretty freckles ! 😍.”
The 30-year-old is an avid traveler and shared an “extreme adventure day” with SI Swimsuit last summer, including video footage of herself parasailing for the first time, driving a Jet Ski and dancing on stilts in St. Croix.
“It’s never too late, you’re never too old, start now, go for it, put your fears aside because I just did that today and it’s very liberating,” she said of her travel adventures.