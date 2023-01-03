Camille Kostek Flaunts Glowing, Sun-Kissed Skin in St. Barts

Camille Kostek. Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Camille Kostek is embracing life at sea, and it clearly works for her. The SI Swimsuit model shared an Instagram selfie from St. Barts on Jan. 2 looking sun-kissed and happy.

The photo shows a close-up of Kostek’s face. There is a smattering of freckles across her tanned cheeks and her blue eyes sparkle as she smiles for the camera with a rosy pink lip. She wears a celestial-printed Dior wrap on her head and accessorizes with a few delicate gold necklaces from her travel-inspired collection with Dune Jewelry.

She wrote in her caption, “been living out at sea this past week and I officially feel like a mermaid 🧜‍♀️ whenever we step onto land I feel like I’m still moving with the waves 😅… that makes me a mermaid.”

“Hey gorg,” commented fellow SI Swimsuit model Brooks Nader, while Dune’s official Instagram account said, “That cosmos layer tho>>>😍😍😍😍.”

One follower piped in to say, “This image is so aligned with who you are spiritually! Idk if that makes any sense 😂 so stunning Camille,” while another person added, “So cute with all those pretty freckles ! 😍.”

The 30-year-old is an avid traveler and shared an “extreme adventure day” with SI Swimsuit last summer, including video footage of herself parasailing for the first time, driving a Jet Ski and dancing on stilts in St. Croix.

“It’s never too late, you’re never too old, start now, go for it, put your fears aside because I just did that today and it’s very liberating,” she said of her travel adventures.

