Camille Kostek Reveals Her Most Viral IG Photo

Camille Kostek Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images

Earlier this summer at Miami Swim Week, Camille Kostek was asked about which of her social media posts had garnered the most attention. The 30-year-old immediately recalled a skimpy neon yellow bikini that she posed in while on vacation in Cabo San Lucas in 2018 with her boyfriend, Rob Gronkowski.

“It was a lot of like underboob,” she said. “It was a lot of like hips out. And it was a very viral moment.”

The post had more than 3,000 comments, several of which were positive and included heart-eye emojis. A significant amount, however, came from body-shaming trolls, which naturally affected Kostek.

“That was like the first time I really got a dose of like internet trolls, but it taught me a lot,” Kostek explained. “It’s allowed me to now figure out how to help others dealing with it because life goes on. Those people just need a little bit more love in their life.”

A week after posting, Kostek took to her IG story to speak openly about how the haters made her feel. She shared screenshots of messages that read “gross,” “that’s one wide load there,” and “she needs the gym and a good doctor” and even shared a vulnerable video of a “much-needed” cry that followed.

“I can’t begin to explain how many rude comments I got after I posted this photo about my body,” she said. “But for the women who I was able to help love who they are more from it, I post without hesitation for myself and for YOU. I’ve been sitting on this for a few days, deciding if I was going to share this, and I decided that I’m going to share a little bit of the things that I had seen.”

Kostek vowed not to let “small-minded” trolls affect her content and dictate what she posts. She also promised to continue to be open about her emotions, even when she has a bad day, as it’s just a part of being human.

“I’m going to keep posting bikini photos when I feel like it,” she continued. “And it’s just the cherry on top when I get emails and messages from you saying that I inspire you and I encourage you to love the skin that you’re in. That’s why I do it.”

Make sure to follow SI Lifestyle in Google News!