The former Patriots cheerleader and tight end seriously look the part.

Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek attend as Sports Illustrated Swimsuit celebrates the launch of the 2022 issue and debut of Pay With Change. Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Camille Kostek and Rob Gronkowski are the cutest ever. They added a little twist to a classic couple’s costume this Halloween. The SI Swimsuit model and former NFL star dressed up as Barbie and Ken, but not just the regular Mattel version—they recreated Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling’s recent rollerblading look from the set of the new Greta Gerwig-directed Barbie live-action film. How clever!

Kostek posted a series of photos on Instagram, and she and Gronk basically are Robbie and Gosling. She tossed in two photos of the actor at the end, and if you aren’t paying super close attention, you can’t even tell. It certainly helps that all four celebs are blonde.

“Ken and Barbie say Happy Halloween!!💞🛼🎃” the former cheerleader wrote, and tagged photographer Danette.

Earlier this year, when a snap of Gosling and Robbie rollerblading and filming in Malibu spread across the internet, Kostek revealed to E! News that she tagged Gronk in a post and said “You don’t have a choice. These are our Halloween costumes this year.”

She also mentioned how she decided to shoot her shot after meeting Gronk at a Patriots charity event.

“I will say, it went against protocol,“ she added. “You’re not really supposed to fraternize.”

One of Gronk’s teammates at the time, Jermaine Wiggins, played wingman to the budding romance. He wrote Gronk’s number on a cheerleader poster and snuck it to Kostek.

“I made the call” Kostek laughed. “Here we are.”

The Barbie adaptation is set to be released in July 2023 and stems from a script that Gerwig and her husband, filmmaker Noah Baumbach, wrote. Warner Bros., Mattel and LuckyChap Entertainment (Robbie’s production company) are co-producers of the film.