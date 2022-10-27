Camille Kostek Saves Dress for Red Carpet Instead of Date Night With Rob Gronkowski Because It Was Too Good

The SI Swimsuit model wanted to make sure that there were ample photos.

Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek attend Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Sorry Rob Gronkowski, you might be one of the highest-ranking tight ends in NFL history, but Camille Kostek saves her best dresses for us.

The SI Swimsuit model posted a BTS video of herself posing on the red carpet at Miami Swim Week in a stunning colorful translucent long-sleeve midi dress designed by Kim Shiu.

“I bought this dress for a date night in Hawaii with Rob,” the 30-year-old wrote. “When it came in I immediately tried it on and fell in love. I decided to save it for an event I would be photographed at instead.”

Her gorgeous effortless glam was done by makeup artist Stephanie Ruiz and perfect beachy blond waves were created by The Clyque.

Kate Bock, Camille Kostek and Christen Harper at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show during Paraiso Miami Beach at Miami Swim Week. Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

“Figured the photos captured in this dress would come out better than the photos he would have taken on our date night 😅,” Kostek added. “I’d say this mission was accomplished 😂👏📸.”

Miami Swim Week in South Beach Florida is an event that is not to be missed. The annual event features runway shows of the newest swimwear collections from designers across the industry as well as the SI Swimsuit runway show, which features models and and swim search finalists strutting their stuff. At this year’s show, Nicole Williams English was announced as a 2023 rookie at the same moment that she announced her first pregnancy.