Camille Kostek Says Her French Bulldog Helps ‘Heal My Heart and Calm My Mind’

Dogs really are an SI Swimsuit model’s best friend. Camille Kostek shared a sweet and emotional message to Instagram on Dec. 27 wishing her fur baby a happy birthday.

Kostek shares Ralphie Gronkowski, her 2-year-old French Bulldog, with boyfriend Rob Gronkowski. While the 30-year-old model and four-time Super Bowl champ often share pics of their beloved pet to their personal social accounts, Ralphie is a social media star in his own right—he has an individual Instagram account with more than 57,000 loyal followers.

“there is no doubt in my mind that God made this sweet little unconditional loving being to heal my heart and calm my mind 🐾♥️ happy 2 year old birthday to my sweet ralphie !!! My world traveling, snuggle bug, nature loving boy. You make everything better @ralphiegronkowski ♥️♥️♥️,” Kostek captioned the message.

Photos in the carousel post included Kostek snuggling up with Ralphie, several shots of the pup peering sweetly into the camera and one of the dog asleep with Gronkowski.

Kostek’s fans and followers are clearly animal lovers, as several people chimed in to the comments section to wish Ralphie a happy birthday.

Fellow SI Swimsuit model Katrina Scott left a simple blue heart, while someone else said, “Unexplainable crazy kind of love🐾🐾💕He has your eyes;)😍.”

“I NEED A RALPHIE😍😍😍😍,” commented one person, while another fan chimed in with, “Okay but that pic of him and Gronk is the cutest thing ever❤️ Happy Birthday, Ralphie!”

