Camille Kostek’s Favorite SI Swimsuit Cover of All Time Is an Iconic One

The 2019 rookie and cover star had a tough time deciding which one she loved the most.

Camille Kostek attends the Boohoo X Kourtney Kardashian fashion show during New York Fashion Week. Gotham/Getty Images

Camille Kostek simply can’t decide which SI Swimsuit magazine cover is her favorite. With years and years of iconic covers, it’s definitely understandable that the 2019 cover star herself had a tough time choosing which one she loves the most.

After moments of deliberation during Miami Swim Week 2022, Kostek decided on Kate Upton’s iconic 2013 cover shot in Antarctica. Upton, who has been featured in the magazine six separate years, posed in nothing but a fuzzy puffer jacket and white stringy bikini bottoms.

“This specific shot was on the boat. It was the last shot of the round and they gave me a coat, which, at the time, I thought was a miracle,” Upton said. “At one point, I was sitting on the railing and then came down. The wind [was] blowing and they let me put my hood up and [who knew] that would’ve been the cover?”

Kostek also had to mention Tyra Banks’s 2019 cover that basically broke the internet after the former Victoria’s Secret angel came out of retirement and was photographed by Laretta Houston in the Bahamas.

“Oh wow. There’s so many,” Kostek said, while trying to pick a favorite cover. “Uhhh … I would probably say … I mean I really liked Tyra Banks’s because I had that moment of getting to go to press tour together and seeing her back in the issue was unbelievable.”

Kostek also landed the cover in 2019 after her shoot in Australia.

“Oh my god. I don’t really feel like I’m here right now,” Kostek said when the Swim Team reveled her magazine cover. “This is me. And seeing this true Camille Kostek on here is just—I don’t know what to say for the first time in my life.”

The adorable and heartwarming moment was caught on camera. Kostek was discovered through and was named the winner of Swim Search in 2018. She has shot for the magazine every year since.

“Love who you are, because when you do just that, the greatest things in your life will happen,” Kostek added between tears. “That is exactly what this is for me. I’m so happy. Yay.”

