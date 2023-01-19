Chanel Iman Is All Smiles on Vacation in Punta Mita

Chanel Iman. Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Chanel Iman is cheesing big for the new year. The supermodel sported a printed three piece set—including a shirt, pair of shorts and a hat—on vacation in Punta Mita, Mexico.

“Taking in every bit of Sunshine 🇲🇽🌞,” Iman captioned the Jan. 18 Instagram photo. “Thank you @fspuntamita #fspuntamita for an amazing stay❤️.”

She posed on a beige lounge chair under a large red umbrella that hardly blocked the bright sun from shining down on her. The three-time SI Swimsuit model wore a button-up shirt, which she tied in the center to make it cropped, paired with flowy shorts and a bucket hat, all with the same funky pattern.

The 32-year-old accessorized with a single chain necklace and a few beaded bracelets. Her glam was super natural with nothing but a bright blush on her cheeks.

Iman has been public about her new relationship with New England Patriots defensive tackle Devon Chadeaux after finalizing her divorce from New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard in January 2022. Iman and her ex-husband share two daughters, Cali and Cassie.

In a ’21 interview with Byrdie, she said if there’s one piece of knowledge she wants to pass on to her daughters it’s that “beauty comes from within.”

In 2010, Iman, a former Victoria’s Secret Angel, was named one of the top 30 models of the decade by Vogue France.

Diversity in brand campaigns is something Iman has been striving to increase.

“I’ve always been an advocate for diversity since the beginning of my career, and I love to see all different types of women in fashion,” she said.

In a 2020 interview with Teen Vogue, she added that being a Black model was difficult in the beginning, and while the industry isn’t perfect now, there has been some progress.

“I think it was a struggle when I first started, just because it was always one black girl per show, or campaign, or whatever it was. I couldn’t stand it, because I just felt like I was being judged a lot, rather than accepted for who I was,” she explained. “I feel like fashion’s opened up a lot with having rappers in campaigns, and more color on the runway, but of course there’s room for more of it, and more diversity. It’s nice to be part of a culture change.”

