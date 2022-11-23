Chrissy Teigen Has Funniest Reaction to John Legend Bringing Kids on ‘The Voice’

Chrissy Teigen at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Model, celebrity chef and TV personality Chrissy Teigen has a lot on her plate these days. She’s the founder of lifestyle brand Cravings, star of Chrissy’s Court on Roku and just finished filming a top-secret food TV show.

She and her husband, R&B superstar John Legend, share two children—son Miles and daughter Luna—and the family of four is soon to be a family of five, as the couple is currently expecting their third child.

Legend, who is a judge on the 22nd season of The Voice, brought his two kiddos to work with him earlier this week, sharing a picture on Instagram of his son and daughter on his lap, captioning his post, “My biggest fans (until they’re too cool to think I’m cool) came to @nbcthevoice! They’re definitely voting for #TeamLegend.”

While The Voice’s official Instagram account commented, “WE LOVE YOU GUYS OOOOOMG ❤️,” and Legend’s manager, Ty Stiklorius, said, “So much cuteness,” Teigen’s commentary was arguably the best.

She posted the same image to her Twitter account, saying, “🥰(I’m in bed).” Fans replied to Teigen’s Tweet with comments like, “She is a mini you, Mom,” and “Your family is beautiful!”

Legend followed up the current post with his children by sharing a cute flashback to the last time they visited him on The Voice set, pre-pandemic.

Earlier this spring, Teigen opened up to Refinery29 about infertility, her pregnancy loss in fall 2020 and more, saying she’s “honestly not sure” if she would ever stop having children.

“[Children] just bring light and life to our household and to the world,” she told the outlet. “I love being a mom and I can’t imagine ever saying, ‘Well, I’m done, I’m good on kids.’”

Teigen and Legend met in 2006 on the set of his “Stereo” music video and tied the knot in Lake Cuomo, Italy in September 2013. The duo often share snippets of their family life on social media, and Teigen dedicated an Instagram post to Legend with a loving message when they celebrated their anniversary this past September.

“We have created the most wonderful life together and all I want to do for the rest of my life is watch you make the world better, feed people, bring people joy, make more babies and kiss on your old and gray face one day 💗,” she said in her caption.

