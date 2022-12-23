Chrissy Teigen Shows Off Baby Bump in Poolside Vacation Photo

The SI Swimsuit model will welcome her third child with husband John Legend next year.

Chrissy Teigen. Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Chrissy Teigen is almost a mom of three. The SI Swimsuit model shared a beautiful vacation photo with her growing baby bump on full display on Dec. 20. She wore a pink tie-dye bikini and sat near large rocks in a pool overlooking the ocean and miles of mountains.

“‘omg I feel like she’s been pregnant foreverrrrrr’ how do you think I feel thank u,” Teigen captioned the post that garnered 700,000 likes in one day.

The Cravings author and her husband, John Legend, are expecting their third baby next year. They already share Luna, 6, and Miles, 4. Teigen announced the exciting news in August after suffering a pregnancy loss two years prior.

Fans and celebs chimed in to the comments to express similar frustrations as Teigen, with people thinking they have also been “pregnant forever.”

“😂😂😂 SAME,” wrote SI Swimsuit 2023 rookie Nicole Williams English, who is expecting her first baby with husband Larry English soon.

“I hope you feel like punching those people 😂😂😂,” piped in Melanie Fiona. “I know I did 🤷🏾‍♀️.”

Teigen also shared an adorable Christmas card-worthy family photo from their holiday party on Dec. 18.

The quad posed in front of Santa’s village, as the 43-year-old singer sat on a red throne in a festive green sweater and Teigen, 37, stood by his side. She wore a white sweater and left it unbuttoned to show off her baby bump.

The “All of Me” singer shared a photo of kids Luna and Miles to his own Instagram. The siblings were smiling for the camera while ice skating.

“My babies are getting big ❤️🎄❤️,” the proud dad wrote.

