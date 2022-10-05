Chrissy Teigen Shows Off Baby Bump in the Cutest New Pajamas

The model is expecting another baby with husband and singer John Legend.

Chrissy Teigen attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Today in celebrity baby news: Chrissy Teigen posted an adorable mirror selfie on Instagram featuring her growing baby bump AND new pajamas from her loungewear line.

The satin Garden PJ Set in “golden squash” is from Cravings By Chrissy’s newest “Veg Out” collection.

“Dress for the job you want - sleeping,” she wrote on Instagram in classic Chrissy Teigen sarcasm. Her loungewear line also includes a robe and blanket in an additional color, “ocean salmon.”

The SI Swimsuit model and television personality announced in August that she is expecting her another child with John Legend. Teigen and Legend are already parents to Luna, 6, and Miles, 4. The couple has not shared a due date for the bun in the oven.

Teigen has spoken candidly about her pregnancy struggles in the past. Two years ago she experienced a miscarriage at 20 weeks. On Medium, she shared details about being diagnosed with a placental abruption – meaning the baby was deprived of oxygen and nutrients due to the placenta separating from the uterus before birth. A doctor told her it “was time to say goodbye” to the baby they had been calling Jack. “He just wouldn’t survive this, and if it went on any longer, I might not either,” she wrote.