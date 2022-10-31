Katie Austin and Christen Harper at a Swimfluence Network event. Charley Gallay/Getty Images

BFF costumes are the new couple’s costumes. And Christen Harper and Katie Austin, SI Swimsuit’s 2022 Rookies of the Year are winning Halloween together.

The models dressed up as Charlie’s Angels this Halloween and wore black boots, black crop tops and black leather pants with tie-up laces on the sides.

“happy halloween from your @si_swimsuit rookies of the year👻,” Austin captioned her IG carousel post, featuring pictures of the two posing like Drew Barrymore and Lucy Liu from the iconic 2000 film.

Several Swim Search finalists and SI Swimsuit models chimed into the comments with fire emojis.

“You two need arresting for posting this photo,” piped Natalie Gage. “Sweet hot dam 🔥🔥🔥.”

“the hottest ever,” wrote Gabriella Halikas while Olivia Ponton left a simple “obsessed.”

Elizabeth Turner, their friend and fellow model dressed up as the third angel (played by Cameron Diaz in the film).

Austin, Harper and SI Swimsuit announced the rookie news on Oct. 18. Harper shared a celebratory post on Instagram with the sweetest caption about being named alongside her best friend.

“What an absolute insane honor to be named ROOKIE OF THE YEAR by @si_swimsuit along with my best friend @katieaustin 🤍,” the 29-year-old wrote. “As a young girl I greatly looked up to the women that were honored with this title. To think I’m in the same conversation as all the incredible women before me gives me chill and inspires me to work even harder and dream even bigger. So endlessly grateful to be a part of something so big and so important for woman everywhere.”

