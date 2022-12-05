Christen Harper Set to Star in New YouTube Series Showcasing the Lives of NFL Wives

Christen Harper. John Parra/Getty Images

SI Swimsuit model Christen Harper is about to make her on-screen debut with Stay Doubted’s newest YouTube series, Women of the League. The show’s first episode will premiere on Dec. 6 and offers a behind-the-scenes look at what it’s like to be an NFL wife.

Kym Jackson (engaged to New York Jets receiver Jeff Smith), Allison Rochell (wife of Cleveland Browns defensive end Isaac Rochell) and Whitney Risner (wife of Denver Broncos guard Dalton Risner) star alongside Harper and show host Josie Leinart (wife of former NFL quarterback Matt Leinart), who break down typical NFL wife stereotypes and give viewers a peek into the lives of the businesswomen, entrepreneurs, creators, philanthropists and mothers who are often overlooked.

“We are passing the microphone and moving the spotlight to the women alongside the most prominent athletes in the world,” reads the YouTube trailer description. “It’s time to show the world the Women of the League.”

The 28-year-old, who was named SI Swimsuit’s co-Rookie of the Year for 2022, posted the trailer to her IG story, writing “soooo excited to share this project I worked on with some incredible and inspiring women!”

Harper and her fiancé Jared Goff, 28, met in 2019 on dating app Raya and the Detroit Lions quarterback proposed on June 16, 2022, in Mexico.

“It’s going to be a really exciting thing to just share stories,” Harper said in a promo video for the show. “The women in this league don’t tend to have a big voice and they’re the support system behind these guys. They also have so much other stuff going on, too, behind the scenes... they're doing amazing things and it’s really cool to shed a light on that and just show what these girls are up to.”

Harper added that going into her first date with Goff, she wasn’t really looking for anything since she had just gotten out of another relationship, but after he picked her up at her house, they talked every day from that moment on.

“The best part about having like a platform or him having this amazing career is like having the opportunity to give back,” she continued in the promo video. “I feel like I’ve had a really successful career as a model but none of that—it doesn’t move you the same way as it does when you get to like, you know, help a young girl.”

