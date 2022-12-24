Christen Harper Spills the Tea About Jared Goff Proposal, ‘Best Week of My Life’

The SI Swimsuit Model described her engagement in June as the “best week of my life.”

Christen Harper attends as Sports Illustrated Swimsuit celebrates the launch of the 2022 Issue and Debut of Pay With Change. John Parra/Getty Images

Christen Harper began blushing during Miami Swim Week 2022 when she was asked to spill details about her magical proposal in June. Her now-fiancé, Lions QB Jared Goff, popped the question while the two were on vacation in Cabo.

“Oh my gosh, it was the best weekend ever,” Harper gushed. “Well, it was a week but it was amazing. We were down in Mexico. We had this romantic getaway and he proposed to me on the beach with hundreds of roses and then a beautiful dinner after.”

The SI Swimsuit model, 30, and the NFL star, 28, began dating after they met on a dating app called Raya in 2019. Harper admitted that she wasn’t looking for anything at the time but Goff swept her off her feet and “the rest is history.”

She announced the news on June 18 with a sweet Instagram video of the beach proposal.

“6.16.22 can’t wait for forever with you 🤍,” she captioned the post.

“The next morning, he surprised me by having all of my friends fly in,” Harper continued. “So Miss Katie Austin was there. And it was like a group of 20 of us and it was so fun because we got to all celebrate together. Literally the best week of my life.”

Goff also posted a stunning photo of him and Harper showing off her beautiful new ring. The two were surrounded by sand, water and roses.

“I’m the luckiest guy in the world because I get to spend forever with you,” he wrote. “I love you ❤️ @christenharper.”