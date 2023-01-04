Christie Brinkley. Gotham/Getty Images

Christie Brinkley is soaking up some sun to celebrate the new year. The SI Swimsuit veteran shared a stunning duo of photos on Instagram of herself in an adorable pink one-piece swimsuit in Turks and Caicos. The 68-year-old paired the Barbie-esque look with a pink and white patterned sheer robe and a rainbow knit bucket hat as she lounged on a boat deck with her legs up.

This isn’t the first time the Broadway alum has been to Turks and Caicos, having been photographed there for the 2017 SI Swimsuit Issue. Brinkley also owns a 3,400-square-foot home in the Parrot Cay by COMO luxury resort, a private island where a handful of celebrities own property.

“Happy New Year from Turks & Caicos! May 2023 be full of happy days from sunrise to sunset,” Brinkley captioned her Jan. 3 post. “I also want to let you know I’ll be on @qvc tomorrow from my home here on Parrot Cay we call ‘Lucky House’ I‘ll be on around 5:30 with a very special offer on my #zerosugar #organic @bellissimaprosecco so you can stick to your New Year New You resolution even while celebrating with friends! Here’s to You! Cheers! 🥂🍾”

Bellissima is Brinkley’s line of prosecco and organic sparkling wines.

“Given Christie’s commitment to creating and preserving beauty—in herself, in others, and in the natural world—it’s no surprise that her line of Prosecco and sparkling wines are made with organic grapes, certified vegan and imbued with her Bellissima spirit,” reads the website. “As she says, ‘Dream big Bellissima dreams, and may they all come true!’”

