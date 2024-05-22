Christie Brinkley Reveals the Advice She Would Give to Her Younger Self
Christie Brinkley is thriving. Despite a recent skin cancer diagnosis, the American supermodel continues to pursue her passions—while simultaneously dealing with the diagnosis and raising awareness about basal cell carcinoma and the importance of early detection.
Last week, the 2024 SI Swimsuit Issue hit newsstands, and the Michigan native took the cover for the fourth time in her long partnership with the brand. Posing alongside 26 other brand legends in Hollywood, Fla., Brinkley was gilded in her first SI Swimsuit cover since 1981.
That wasn’t her only recent cover moment, though. The 70-year-old model also took the cover of the latest issue of First for Women, a woman’s lifestyle magazine. In the accompanying interview, Brinkley took the opportunity to reflect on her recent cancer diagnosis and her continued bright outlook.
Age and life experience has given her a lot of perspective, and if she could go back in time, she would share that insight with her younger self. According to the outlet, Brinkley has been known to say that, if she had the chance, she would tell her younger self, “You’re good enough.”
“When you’re young, you always feel like the ‘they’ and ‘them’ are judging you,” she explained in the interview. “When you’re younger, you need to understand that this is an invisible rule, and very often the thing that you consider a flaw within yourself is actually what makes you the most unique. It’s what is appreciated about you. So just relax and enjoy yourself and know that whatever makes you most unique is the most original, amazing thing. And it’s enough.”
As always, Brinkley continues to be a light and an inspiration to those around her.