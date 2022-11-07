Ciara Reveals New Hair Color and Fans Are Obsessed

The singer rocked a tiny camouflage outfit as she showed off her toned body and dance moves.

Ciara. Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Ciara can rock pretty much any outfit, makeup look and hair color. Her latest bold style choice: copper locks. She debuted the look on Instagram with a video of her jamming to her “Better Thangs” song, wearing a camouflage jacket over a black leather bodysuit only halfway zipped up. She paired the outfit with matching camouflage knee-high boots.

“Ain’t going going back back…I’m growing,” the 37-year-old wrote. “That’s on everything! 😏 @GlorillaPimp talkin dat talk ona gang! #BetterThangsRemix.” She showed off her toned body and dance moves and sang along to the lyrics of the GloRilla remix of the song.

“Ain’t going, going back, back / I’m growing, ass gettin’ fat / Soakin’ up the game that OGs splash / They took me as a joke, now look who laughin’? (Haha, who?) / Get a load of that.”

Her celeb friends loved the new hair, which Ciara styled in a deep side part and long layers with soft slightly-tousled curls.

“This hair color on you 😍😍👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽,” DeAndre wrote while TV personality Lala Anthony left a series of heart eye emojis in support.

Fans also chimed into the comments in favor of the new hair and said it reminded them of the singer’s early career days.

“The hair is giving Goodies 😍,” someone chimed. Goodies was Ciara’s first studio album that released in 2004 and featured her hit “1, 2 Step.”

“Throwback to the 2000’s CiCi,” another piped.

Someone else wrote “This hair is very 2005/06 Ciara and I’m here for it.”

