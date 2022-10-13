Ciara’s Black Lace ‘Southern Belle’ Outfit Goes Viral on Instagram

The singer stunned at the Country Music Television Artist Of The Year event alongside Walker Hayes.

Ciara at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue launch party at Hard Rock Hotel Times Square. Gotham/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Ciara took a dark twist on a classic southern belle look, just in time for spooky season, as she attended the CMT’s Artist of The Year 2022.

The annual event honors the biggest names in country music with live performances, special tributes and celebrity appearances in Nashville, Tennessee. Ciara is set to perform alongside country music star and CMT honoree Walker Hayes at this year’s event airing on Friday, Oct 14.

She posted a video montage of her grungey gorgeous look on Instagram, with Hayes’ “Y’all Life” as background audio, and fans were loving it. She left the caption simple, writing “Southern Belle.”

“One thing about Ciara… she gonna find a runway 👏🔥,” someone commented. Another wrote, “This why Russ can’t focus 😩,” speaking of her Broncos quarterback husband, Russell Wilson.

The Grammy award-winner wore a long-sleeve sheer corset bodysuit paired with a solid black maxi skirt featuring a super-high slit. Her blonde hair was tied up into a big (intentionally) messy updo with her bangs and a couple of face-framing pieces left out. Her glam was bold, smokey and flawless.

Ciara has been posting tons of dancing videos—whether she’s jamming at home on her bed, or on the sidelines of a Sunday night football game. Her latest addition: dancing to Hayes’s music on what looks like the middle of a country road.

“CC’s going Country Ya’ll!🤟🏽 Ahhhh!!,” she captioned the Oct 12. video. “Performing with my boy @WalkerHayes on Friday! @CMT Artist of the Year Awards! Tune in!”