Watch: Ciara Dancing On Her Bed Is the Energy We Needed

Ciara rocks the red carpet at event in Los Angeles. Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Ciara is celebrating the release of her new single, “Better Thangs,” by dancing on her bed. Relatable!

The Grammy Award-winning artist posted a cute video on TikTok of herself jamming and jumping on her bed to the song, which features Summer Walker and was released on Sept. 28. “Dancing on the bed is fun 😂🤟🏽💃🏽,” she captioned the post.

Ciara has been dancing a lot on social media recently. She celebrated both of husband Russell Wilson’s recent football wins by grooving on the sidelines and sharing her moves with fans via Instagram. Wilson is in his first season as the starting quarterback for the Denver Broncos after 10 years with the Seattle Seahawks.

The SI Swimsuit model surprised fans by dropping the single early. The music video for the song followed two days later on the song’s originally scheduled release date, Sept. 30. Her next studio album, the eighth of her career, is currently untitled but reportedly finished and awaiting a release date. Ciara recently signed a new label deal with Republic Records and Uptown Records, in partnership with her own production outfit, Beauty Marks Entertainment.

“I got a super R&B, hardcore R&B in the center of this album,” she told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe of her new album, which harkens back to her 2004 debut, Goodies.

“Honestly, and I really mean this, my first album to me was my best album of my whole journey,” she said. “I feel like this album has taken me right there where that album was — energy-wise, tonality…the R&B core that’s in this record.”

Listen to the full interview here.

“Again, I always want to make the world move. I want to make the world dance,” she added. “It’s always my thing. But there’s something about this record that just feels complete. I was intentional with this album.”