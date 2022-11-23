Cindy Crawford Shimmers Behind the Scenes at Meaningful Beauty Photoshoot

The supermodel launched her skincare brand in 2004 and expanded to haircare in ’21.

Cindy Crawford attends the 24th Annual Best Buddies Miami Gala. Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Cindy Crawford is shining this holiday season. The supermodel posted a behind-the-scenes video from a photo shoot for her health and beauty brand, Meaningful Beauty.

The 56-year-old wore a purple iridescent midi dress featuring a V-neckline, a ruched waist and an asymmetrical hem. She paired the dress with dark sparkly heels.

Her light brown hair was blown out in classic Crawford fashion and flipped perfectly from side to side as she posed and twirled to the sound of Rebecca Ferguson’s “Glitter & Gold.”

“BTS with @meaningfulbeauty 💜,” she captioned the Nov. 23 IG post to her 7 million followers.

“All that glitter / And all that gold,” sings Ferguson.

Crawford launched Meaningful Beauty in 2004 in partnership with skincare specialist Dr. Jean-Louis Sebagh. According to its website, the brand “delivers younger-looking skin by combining science, technology and the power of rare melons grown in the South of France.”

The 1988 SI Swimsuit model employed a direct-to-consumer model that sustained her $400 million brand even as the Kardashian-Jenner clan and other A-list celebs began slapping their name on beauty products years later.

“Cindy has always believed in sharing her access to some of the most renowned experts in health and beauty with other women,” reads the website. “Today, Meaningful Beauty has created a community of over 5 million customers who openly embrace their age and want to live meaningful lives with confidence. We plan on continuing to innovate formulas, introduce new products and empower women everywhere with an approach to beauty that has meaning.”

Meaningful Beauty expanded to hair care in 2021—which seems rather obvious given that hair is one of Crawford’s (and model daughter Kaia Gerber’s) signature features. She says that after having two kids and spending years in hair and makeup chairs, her locks aren’t exactly the same way they were at 21.

“We all know the gray hairs are coming. No one told me that my hair was going to change,” she explained to Vanity Fair. “That was kind of a shock to me. If you think about it, your scalp is an extension of your forehead.”

Crawford added that she has now employed a “maintenance” philosophy rather than trying to rewind any damage or natural aging. She loves trying skincare and has adapted to a rather minimal routine—but a side part, she jokes, is something she will never be on board with.

“Obviously I didn’t get the memo” she continued. “I don’t think there are any rules to anything. Like gray hair, or having long hair at a certain age. As long as you feel comfortable, it’s not really anyone else’s business, is it?”

