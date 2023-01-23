Cindy Crawford Shares Sweet Tribute to Thierry Mugler: ‘One Year Since We Lost a Legend’

Cindy Crawford. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Cindy Crawford threw it back to an iconic runway moment in honor of the late Manfred Thierry Mugler. The supermodel shared the catwalk video on Instagram on Monday.

“Cat fight on the catwalk 📹 Looking back on one of my favorite #ThierryMugler moments — one year since we lost a legend,” the 56-year-old captioned the post.

In the clip, a group of models walked down the runway in a clump and began pushing each other out of the way toward the end of the walkway. The models wore white cap-sleeve bodysuits adorned with beauty pageant-esque number plates on their shoulders.

Elaine Irwin, Naomi Campbell, Yasmin Le Bon, Linda Evangelista and Yasmeen Ghauri were featured in the short clip documented by Fashion Channel.

The French designer was the creative director and advisor of Mugler, a fashion house he launched in the 1970s. Mugler became known for his avant-garde, feminine and architectural approach to haute couture. He passed away last year at the age of 76.

Several fans commented on the significance that the flashback runway moment held in the fashion industry.

“The real super-top models,” someone said. “The best of the best right here ❤️,” another person added.

“What a time in fashion, with all of you fabulous women,” one fan gushed. “I love this!”

“Iconic OGs of fashion,” another chimed in.

Mugler was a member of and a strong advocate for the LGBTQ community. He was one of the first designers to consistently feature transgender models on the runway.

“Mr. Mugler was a principal architect of a style that washed away the minimalism of the late 1970s and replaced it with an aesthetic of power dressing that was both bombastic and camp, a comic-book fusion of S&M and high fashion in which a drag queen, a prostitute and a Reaganite social X-ray of ‘Bonfire of the Vanities’ became almost the same person, as if standing before a three-way mirror,” wrote the New York Times.

He served as the creative advisor for Beyoncé’s 2009 “I Am… World Tour” and sparked the bejeweled bodysuit look that has become a staple in performances for tons of artists now.

The legend described his philosophy on style as nonconformist. “The opposite of good taste is safe,” he stated.

