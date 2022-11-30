Cindy Kimberly Gets Racy in New Motorcycle Photo Shoot

Cindy Kimberly. Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

Cindy Kimberly is turning up the heat. The Instagram influencer and 2022 SI Swimsuit model shared a collection of racy photos on Nov. 30 of herself on a motorcycle for a MANC accessories photo shoot.

The shoot featuring a number of different looks and accessories was photographed by Turan Ertekin and styled by Emrecan Sandal and Alara Sazer.

Kimberly’s glam by Ece Birsen was super glowy and natural and featured thin ’90s-inspired brow and an over-lined nude lip. Hairstylist Engin ÇAKMAK added straight, textured extensions to make Kimberly’s darks locks reach her waist.

“🅷🅾︎🅽🅳🅰︎ 𝒷𝒶𝒷𝓎 🔁it on the m way,” the 24-year-old captioned the post.

Kimberly wore black leather boots and black catsuit with mesh panels all over as she straddled a red motorcycle and held a mini silver MANC purse.

The last few pics featured a topless Kimberly in metallic booty shorts and bright blue heeled boots. In one image she covered herself by pulling her long hair forward on both sides and in another photo, she laid on her stomach on the motorcycle seat. In the final pic, her hands covered her chest as she leaned back and let her hair flow.

In a photo posted on the official MANC IG account, Kimberly channeled her inner cowgirl. She wore thigh-high black leather chaps with blue satin underwear below and sported a black latex corset as her top. She showed off her iconic smolder to the camera and held a black snakeskin MANC purse with gold detailing on the thick strap. Kimberly stood with one leg on the motorcycle pedal and one leg up on the seat.

