Claire Kittle Shares Moving Message After Husband George Kittle’s Injury
In the first half of the San Francisco 49ers’ wild-card matchup against the reigning Super Bowl champion Eagles in Philadelphia, the team’s tight end and 7-time Pro Bowler, George Kittle, went down with an injury that was later revealed as a torn Achilles.
The result left 49ers fans shaken. However, before the team—which ultimately won the contest 23-19—prepares to take on the Seattle Seahawks in the Division Round on Saturday for a shot at the NFC Championship, Kittle’s wife, Claire Kittle, took to Instagram to share her thoughts on her husband’s season-ending injury.
“Disbelief and stillness were all I felt as I yelled, get up, get up, over and over again. He always gets up. He’s George — he can do all things. He just does it,” the former University of Iowa basketball player—who met Kittle at the Big Ten institution—penned alongside 10 frames from the matchup at Lincoln Financial Field.
“It hurts. There’s no preparing for it. I love this man with everything I have in me. He is a unicorn in this world, and he will be back stronger and better than ever before,” she continued. “The mind of a heartbroken athlete is a determined one. He is unf-ckwithable, as is this entire team. I’m proud of these guys and the rally-together grit they fight with each week. It’s a special year, you can feel that and we’re not done yet.”
She concluded the caption by expressing her gratitude for those who have rallied around her husband, who will have surgery today to repair the tendon, head coach Kyle Shanahan disclosed on Jan. 13.
49ers family sends support
Members of the organization flooded Claire’s comment section to offer their love and support—including her husband, who called her “the best teammate for this journey.”
“Forever proud to be part of this fam! For 85!! ❤️💪🏼,” Claire’s fellow Wife’d Up, Mic’d Up star, Kristin Juszczyk, added. Her husband and the team’s fullback, Kyle Juszczyk, also chimed in, “Nothing will stop my guy from coming back stronger.”
“For 85! ❤️🙏🏼, ” Olivia Culpo, who is married to 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, declared.
“❤️❤️❤️❤️ For 85!!!!!!” Ally Kendricks, who is married to 49ers linebacker Eric Kendricks, agreed. "Heart and soul of this team.”
Kittle also gave his own 1.7 million Instagram followers a brief update following the matchup. In his caption, he acknowledged his passion for the game and the admiration for his team before declaring, “Heartbroken but have felt so much love and support from everyone reaching out. I’ll be good. Thank you. We aren’t done yet!”