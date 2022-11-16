Hailey Bieber Could Be the One to Thank for the Upcoming ‘Princess Diaries 3’

Hailey Bieber. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Every Princess Diaries fan could owe a “thank you” to Hailey Bieber. Remember when the Rhode founder dressed up as Mia Thermopolis last year? Now Disney has confirmed that a new Princess Diaries movie is in development. Coincidence? Probably, but we’re ecstatic nonetheless.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, writer Aadrita Mukerji is working on a script for a new installment of the franchise, following in the footsteps of the 2001 and 2004 Princess Diaries films starring Anne Hathaway and Julie Andrews.

While neither Hathaway nor Andrews have been confirmed for a return to Genovia, the We Crashed star has previously expressed interest in being part of a threequel.

“I would more than entertain it, I’m pulling for it,” Hathaway told ET Online last month. “If there’s any way to get Julie Andrews involved, I think we would make it work. We would go to where she was and put a green screen behind her and just make it happen.”

Fans of The Princess Diaries series are both strong in numbers and incredibly enthusiastic. Bieber almost broke the internet last Halloween when she recreated the iconic cover of the film. She slicked back her hair and popped on sunglasses, a tiara and headphones, making her almost identical to Mia Thermopolis.

The iconic look resurfaced last month as tons of people posted “costume ideas” on TikTok. Some die-hard Princess Diaries fans were not happy with the younger generation calling it “the Hailey Bieber costume” instead of labeling it rightfully as Mia Thermopolis.

Debra Martin Chase will return to produce the new film alongside new executive producer Melissa Stack.

The Princess Diaries movies are based on the books by Meg Cabot, and the third installment of the series is titled The Princess Diaries Volume III: Princess in Love. Since the new film will premiere more than 21 years after the first, the storyline may have to be rewritten, but Disney has confirmed that it will indeed succeed the first two rather than be a reboot.

The first film was Hathaway’s breakout role, launching the career of the then 18-year-old. Andrews, who played her on-screen grandmother and Queen of Genovia, and Hathaway are still friends.

Andrews, now 87, said in June that she was game to star in a third film, but doubted it would happen.

“I’m that much older, and Annie’s that much older—Annie Hathaway who is so lovely,” she said on The Tonight Show. “There was talk about it many, many years ago, but I think it’s gone too far now. I’d be thrilled if it would happen but I can’t think what the story would be.”

It’s a dream come true.

