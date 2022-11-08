The band recently celebrated 25 years of ‘Spiceworld’ and released a special anniversary edition of the album.

The Spice Girls pose on the streets of Paris in September 1996. Tim Roney/Getty Images

Attention! Last weekend The Spice Girls reunited for one night and one night only. The occasion? The 50th birthday bash of Ginger Spice (aka Geri Horner). The singers sang along to a rendition of their 1996 hit “Say You’ll Be There” on the dance floor and David Beckham, who is married to Victoria Beckham (Posh Spice), caught it all on camera. Our hero!

Melanie Chisholm (Sporty Spice) and Emma Bunton (Baby Spice) were there as well to celebrate the milestone.

“Special celebrating Ginger this weekend and even more special to capture this moment of the girls ❤️,” Beckham wrote on Instagram “A friendship for Life❤️,” he captioned the video and tagged Mel Brown (Scary Spice) who was not in attendance. “you were missed ❤️.”

Beckham’s fashion designer wife hasn’t performed with the rest of the group since the closing ceremony of the 2012 London Olympics. She wasn’t a part of the band’s 2019 U.K. and Irish stadium tour. But there’s clearly no bad blood there—Posh was getting down on the dance floor and singing her heart out with her forever girl gang.

“I was back onstage with the Spice Girls in 2019,” Chisholm told Entertainment Tonight. “We did these incredible stadium shows in the U.K. and I was Sporty Spice for the first time in such a long time. It made me realize she’s always in there, she never goes away; I don’t become her, she’s in here.”

Beckham also shared a dapper photo with Bunton’s husband Jade Jones and Geri’s husband, Christian Horner, from the event. “Spice Boys,” he cleverly wrote.

Victoria also posted a pic from the special day alongside her former bandmates with the caption, “Love you @EmmaLeeBunton and @MelanieCMusic 💕 xx VB.”

Last Thursday, Nov. 3, marked the 25th anniversary of the iconic album Spiceworld. The band released a special edition of the 1997 four-time platinum album on Nov. 4 that is available to stream on Apple Music, Spotify and Amazon Music.

Merchandise to celebrate the 25th anniversary edition is available on thespicegirls.com.

“The Spiceworld era was such a fun time for us,” the group said in a press release. “It’s crazy to think that 25 years have passed.”

Chisholm said that another tour—including Posh Spice—“has to happen” and is something the girls constantly talk about.

“We wanted to repackage the album, remaster the album, because, of course, that’s such a lovely thing to do, but we also wanted to add more,” Chisholm explained. “We have these incredible fans all over the world that have never, ever gone anywhere, they continue to support us, so we dug into the archives, and we just found lots of demos, unreleased tracks.”

She added that they are “chipping away” at getting Posh Spice back on stage.

