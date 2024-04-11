Drew Barrymore Says This Trait Makes Her a Better Parent
Actress Drew Barrymore has been in the spotlight ever since she was 11 months old. While she started out doing commercials, when E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial was released in 1982, the California native skyrocketed to stardom at the young age of 7. The Scream star grew up in the public eye, and has been very candid about her struggles, including substance abuse, along the way.
The 49-year-old mom of two recently sat down with People to reflect upon her history with the publication, and noted that her ability to be transparent about her past is in fact a major strength when it comes to parenting.
“I actually feel like this gives me such a beautiful little merit badge, like a scout's honor to get into that conversation and know how to navigate that as a parent myself,” she told the outlet of her life experience and how it influences her parenting style.
Barrymore shares her two daughters, Olive, 11, and Frankie, 9, with her ex-husband, 45-year-old actor Will Kopelman.
“We all go through so much tender, difficult stuff in life, so if we're able to be transparent about that... I know I feel so much better if someone shares their story,” the 50 First Dates actress added of her outlook. “Makes me feel so much less alone.”
On a similar note, Barrymore sat down with award-winning singer-songwriter Christina Aguilera last month to talk about raising empowered daughters. The “Genie in a Bottle” singer is also mom to a 9-year-old girl, Summer. Tune in to the inspiring snippet from The Drew Barrymore Show here.