Dua Lipa Causes a Stir With Thigh-High Boots in Photo From Her Trip to Japan

Dua Lipa performs at Spark Arena in Auckland, New Zealand. Phil Walter/Getty Images

No pants, no problem. Dua Lipa wore nothing but a strapless bodysuit and black thigh-high latex boots during a recent trip to Japan. She included a snap of the bold and on-brand look as the cover of a photo dump of her travels. Her long black hair was left straight and open and she posed in a squatting position, looking away from the camera. Lipa sported a maroon smoky-eye look and dangly black earrings.

“Japan miscellaneous,” she captioned the carousel post, featuring streets, sights, food and photos of her looking stunning as always.

The “Cold Heart” singer left for Australia shortly after her Japan vacation to wrap up her Future Nostalgia World Tour, which ends on on Nov. 16.

The dump also featured some more laid-back looks, including a travel photo of Lipa in an oversized magenta jacket and pants set with bulky headphones thrown around her neck. She also dropped in a street-style outfit pic with black leather pants and T-shirt for a night in the city.

This isn’t the first post from her trip to Japan. On Oct. 27 she shared a photo channeling her inner Nascar driver, with the caption “TOKYO DRIFT ★ ▀▄▀▄▀▄.”

The next day she shared another bold and unique outfit — a yellow long-sleeve fishnet gown with a mock turtleneck top. She paired it with a silky lingerie-like dress with a bright red hemline. “Spicy ramen n sweet plum wine,” she captioned the dump also including photos of ramen, record stores, anime and flower shops.

Lipa is clearly a trendsetter. She’s making Instagram casual again and proving that pants are overrated.