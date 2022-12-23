Elle Macpherson Is All Smiles Alongside Her Sons in Latest Festive IG Post

The WelleCo founder used a creative play on words in her message.

Elle Macpherson. Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

Elle Macpherson offered “Welle” wishes to her 668,000 Instagram followers with a festive holiday post on Dec. 22.

The 58-year-old supermodel posted a black and white photo of herself with sons Flynn and Cy with “Welle Wishes” and her signature written over top. She tagged her plant-based supplement company, WelleCo, in the post.

“Now is the perfect time to celebrate. Celebrate loved ones who bring us joy. Celebrate our time spent on things we truly love to do. Celebrate our wellbeing that supports our ability to live life to the fullest,” Macpherson wrote in the caption of her post.

“I wish you a joyful, healthy festive season and may you attract many wonderful miracles through the New Year,” she continued in her caption.

Friends and followers chimed in to the comments section to wish Macpherson and her family a happy holiday.

“Love this and you. Merry Christmas beautiful soul ❤️,” wrote designer Galey Alix, while Veteran and author Steve Maraboli commented, “Thanks, Elle! 🙏 Wishing you and your family endless love, happiness, good health, and laughter. 😊 Sending big hugs from NYC ❤️.”

“Beautiful photo and words, thank you for sharing Elle ... wishing you and your family a wonderful Christmas and all best wishes for 2023 ❤️,” said one follower, while another person piped in with, “Elle, have a fabulous holiday with your family!”

Macpherson, who founded WelleCo in 2014, recently shared a bikini video on Instagram (along with some wisdom regarding mindfulness) that quickly went viral—see the clip here.

